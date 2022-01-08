Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Price Down 19% This Week

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded 19% lower against the dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be bought for $318.68 or 0.00780402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a total market cap of $308,727.85 and $31.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

