Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1,375.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,297 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $273,559.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,881. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $211.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.10.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.