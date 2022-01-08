ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 289.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $644,153.52 and approximately $57,661.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.47 or 0.00466520 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000142 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

