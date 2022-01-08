ZUSD Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.47 million and $205,339.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00057839 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00084198 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.89 or 0.07401535 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,870.51 or 0.99844305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00071431 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006734 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

