Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.20% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Zymergen Inc. is a biofacturing company. It design, develop and manufacture bio-based breakthrough products. Zymergen Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Zymergen in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZY opened at $5.69 on Friday. Zymergen has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.46.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zymergen will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay T. Flatley acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,495,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter worth $841,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter worth $210,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

