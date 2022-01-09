-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.
On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Neptune Wellness Solutions.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 74.58% and a negative net margin of 426.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 million.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEPT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 256.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 361,853 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 834,504 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 2,047.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,005,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,151,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 723,480 shares in the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NEPT stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62. The firm has a market cap of $65.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.23.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
