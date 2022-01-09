-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 74.58% and a negative net margin of 426.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins reduced their price target on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEPT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 256.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 361,853 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 834,504 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 2,047.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,005,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,151,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 723,480 shares in the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEPT stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62. The firm has a market cap of $65.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.23.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

