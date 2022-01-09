$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.05. Concrete Pumping reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 280%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Concrete Pumping.

BBCP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Shares of BBCP stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $481.02 million, a P/E ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 194.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,401,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 925,944 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the second quarter worth about $334,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 23.4% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 17,610 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 20.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 27,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the second quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

