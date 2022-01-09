-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.13). Marker Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marker Therapeutics.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRKR opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $71.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.16. Marker Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $3.77.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. 32.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

