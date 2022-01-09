-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.13). Marker Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marker Therapeutics.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRKR opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $71.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.16. Marker Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $3.77.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. 32.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Earnings History and Estimates for Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR)

