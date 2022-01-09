$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Alerus Financial reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $57.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.16 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 20.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of Alerus Financial stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Alerus Financial has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 35,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 993,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,826,000 after acquiring an additional 57,005 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 55,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

