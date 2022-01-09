$0.71 EPS Expected for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will post $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.73. Iron Mountain posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Iron Mountain.
Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 532.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.
Iron Mountain stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.82. Iron Mountain has a 52-week low of $27.72 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.14.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 112.27%.
Iron Mountain Company Profile
Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.
