$0.71 EPS Expected for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will post $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.73. Iron Mountain posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

In other news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,661,703.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,239 shares of company stock worth $4,624,624. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 532.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.82. Iron Mountain has a 52-week low of $27.72 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 112.27%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

