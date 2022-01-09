$1.00 Million in Sales Expected for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) will report $1.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. Electrameccanica Vehicles posted sales of $220,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 354.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year sales of $1.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $1.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.05 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $21.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 7,990.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLO. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter worth approximately $4,886,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter worth approximately $3,445,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 7.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,576,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,353,000 after purchasing an additional 537,187 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 17.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 830,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 122,161 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOLO opened at $2.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3.36. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.52.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

