$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.10. Republic Services reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.90.

NYSE:RSG traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.88. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $88.62 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 125.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

