$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to post $1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $0.94. Nordstrom reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JWN shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.86.

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 293.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 580.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average of $29.28. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $46.45.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

