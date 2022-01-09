$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will announce $1.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted sales of $747.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year sales of $3.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis.

VAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.57.

VAC traded up $2.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.06. 289,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,144. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $121.89 and a 12-month high of $190.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.81 and a beta of 2.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -183.05%.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 66.7% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.8% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.