$1.38 EPS Expected for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the highest is $1.39. Medtronic posted earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year earnings of $5.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.61.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.16. 5,142,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,290,866. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.06. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $141.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

