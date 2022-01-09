$1.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for APA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. APA posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,120%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $7.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for APA.

Get APA alerts:

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.39.

Shares of APA stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. APA has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $31.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 4.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average is $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in APA during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of APA by 64.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 227.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on APA (APA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.