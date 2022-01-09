$1.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the lowest is $1.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $6.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

CHRW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.75.

CHRW opened at $108.43 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.84 and a 200 day moving average of $94.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

In other news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,753. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

