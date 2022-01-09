$1.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) will post $1.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.85 billion and the highest is $1.88 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full-year sales of $8.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.98 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $8.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.41.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,822,000 after buying an additional 1,332,944 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,404,000 after buying an additional 1,237,328 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9,671.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,279,000 after buying an additional 927,372 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,096,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,005,000 after buying an additional 791,098 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23,989.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,590,000 after buying an additional 767,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG opened at $165.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $112.92 and a 52 week high of $171.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

