-$1.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) will announce earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($4.96) and the highest is $1.10. NRG Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 264.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $12.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NRG Energy.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

In other news, VP Christopher Moser bought 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 68.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $40.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.89.

NRG Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

