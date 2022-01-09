10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives $170.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TXG shares. Bank of America cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total value of $2,369,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.58, for a total transaction of $6,815,724.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,402 shares of company stock valued at $42,024,650 in the last three months. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 528,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 753,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,085 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 35.9% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

TXG stock traded down $2.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.79. 600,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,524. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.38. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $125.60 and a twelve month high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

