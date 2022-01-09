$115.45 Million in Sales Expected for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) will post sales of $115.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.90 million. Bassett Furniture Industries reported sales of $118.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.
On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year sales of $452.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $424.52 million to $479.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $463.75 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $482.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bassett Furniture Industries.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Shares of BSET traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.72. 19,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,270. The company has a market cap of $163.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.76.
Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile
Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.
