$115.45 Million in Sales Expected for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) will post sales of $115.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.90 million. Bassett Furniture Industries reported sales of $118.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year sales of $452.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $424.52 million to $479.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $463.75 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $482.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bassett Furniture Industries.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 36,341 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 31,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 19,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSET traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.72. 19,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,270. The company has a market cap of $163.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.76.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.