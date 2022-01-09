$145.10 Million in Sales Expected for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will post sales of $145.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $143.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $148.00 million. CyberArk Software posted sales of $144.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year sales of $496.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $494.27 million to $499.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $559.89 million, with estimates ranging from $549.91 million to $568.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on CYBR. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.47.

NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.58 and a 200-day moving average of $162.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $201.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

