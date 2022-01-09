14,536 Shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Bought by qPULA Trading Management LP

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 25.5% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 49.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter worth $256,000. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 42.0% in the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 12.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 40,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.96. The stock had a trading volume of 13,154,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,650,932. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.45. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.73.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLUG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. lifted their target price on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist lifted their target price on Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.02.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

