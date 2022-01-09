147,431 Shares in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Purchased by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 147,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 16.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,729,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,708,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,330,000 after purchasing an additional 501,619 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 142.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,465 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,939,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,814,000 after buying an additional 820,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $19.67 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $26.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -163.90 and a beta of 0.64.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

