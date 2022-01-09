15,360 Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Purchased by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Discovery by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 15.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,132,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,818,000 after buying an additional 152,252 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC grew its position in Discovery by 4.0% during the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 351,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after buying an additional 13,636 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Discovery by 63.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,783 shares during the period. Finally, Taal Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Discovery by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Taal Capital Management LP now owns 269,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 69,900 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $29.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average is $25.59.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

