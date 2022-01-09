$160.81 Million in Sales Expected for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) to announce sales of $160.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $161.62 million. Royal Gold posted sales of $158.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full year sales of $662.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $639.80 million to $678.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $670.68 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $711.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a $136.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 942.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $99.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $129.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.30 and its 200 day moving average is $106.57. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

