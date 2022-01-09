17,300 Shares in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 239.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 273.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 0.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 20.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AOUT. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Outdoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $18.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.38. The firm has a market cap of $260.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of -0.12. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.18). American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy acquired 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,793.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $47,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,218 shares of company stock valued at $115,569. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

