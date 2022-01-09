17,300 Shares in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.05% of Clarus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Clarus by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Clarus by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Clarus by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Clarus by 266.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Clarus Co. has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $32.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $942.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Clarus had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $108.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clarus Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Clarus in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

In other Clarus news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

