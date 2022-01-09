18,373 Shares in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Bought by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the second quarter worth $47,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in Amarin by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Amarin alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMRN. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Shares of AMRN opened at $3.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48. Amarin Co. plc has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 2.13.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.29 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. Amarin’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski bought 10,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.