1,856 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Purchased by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. bought a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.40.

PLD opened at $153.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.82 and a 200 day moving average of $139.43. The company has a market cap of $113.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.81. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $169.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 95.09%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,335 shares of company stock worth $46,681,516 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

