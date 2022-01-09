1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Short Interest Update

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the November 30th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

DIBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 1stdibs.Com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt acquired 22,500 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaodi T. Zhang sold 45,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $581,204.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth about $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 77.7% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 280,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 122,646 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,595,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 58.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,201,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after buying an additional 441,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $11.03 on Friday. 1stdibs.Com has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.44.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $25.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

