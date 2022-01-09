$2.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will report $2.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.73 billion. Eastman Chemical reported sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year sales of $10.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.97 billion to $10.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.29 billion to $10.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eastman Chemical.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.46. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share.

EMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.41. 970,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,944. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $130.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.72%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.