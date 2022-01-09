$232.16 Million in Sales Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to post sales of $232.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $214.75 million to $244.40 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $163.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $817.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800.50 million to $830.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.18) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.35.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALNY traded down $2.87 on Friday, hitting $148.13. 594,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 0.88. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $125.08 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

