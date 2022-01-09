25,000 Shares in HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) Bought by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in HPX by 31.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in HPX in the second quarter valued at $1,396,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in HPX by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 728,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in HPX in the second quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in HPX by 63.1% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 162,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 62,744 shares in the last quarter. 50.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPX opened at $9.86 on Friday. HPX Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83.

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

