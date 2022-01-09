26,398 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,398 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZG. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 30.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 59.1% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities cut shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.76.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $55.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of -63.45 and a beta of 1.44. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.31 and a 1-year high of $212.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.18 and a 200 day moving average of $87.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.