28,200 Shares in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 28,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DNB. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,670 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 550,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 168,891 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 87,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the period. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 425.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,576,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,000 shares during the period. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNB stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $26.24. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.90 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.22.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DNB. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

