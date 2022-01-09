35,949 Shares in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AcuityAds by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the third quarter valued at about $6,981,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the third quarter valued at about $838,000. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of AcuityAds by 17.9% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATY opened at $3.40 on Friday. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.41 million and a P/E ratio of 18.89.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. AcuityAds had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.16 million. Research analysts anticipate that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATY shares. Lake Street Capital cut shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. decreased their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

