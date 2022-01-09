360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the November 30th total of 6,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1,873.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 167.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 360 DigiTech stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.16. 1,609,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,218. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.54. 360 DigiTech has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $715.90 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 36.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.78%.

Several research firms recently commented on QFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. CLSA lifted their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.54.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

