$382.98 Million in Sales Expected for Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) will report $382.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $387.95 million and the lowest is $378.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ryan Specialty Group.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $352.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.20 million. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 104.08% and a net margin of 1.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RYAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.78.

RYAN traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $36.83. 403,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,179. Ryan Specialty Group has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,481,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

