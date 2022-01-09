$4.46 Billion in Sales Expected for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will post sales of $4.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.36 billion. DISH Network posted sales of $4.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year sales of $17.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.82 billion to $18.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $17.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DISH. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 3rd quarter worth $1,796,000. Raine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,557,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. PPM America Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 3rd quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,264,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,295. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

