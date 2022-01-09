$4.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will post $4.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.58 billion. Advanced Micro Devices reported sales of $3.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year sales of $16.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.11 billion to $16.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $19.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.44 billion to $20.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.76.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $228,162.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.00. 58,399,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,259,228. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.91. The firm has a market cap of $159.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

