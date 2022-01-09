$51.07 Million in Sales Expected for Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will report sales of $51.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.50 million. Tattooed Chef posted sales of $39.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year sales of $213.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $212.67 million to $213.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $282.99 million, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $296.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $58.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.95 million. Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th.

NASDAQ TTCF traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $14.55. The stock had a trading volume of 531,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Tattooed Chef has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.17 and a beta of 0.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the second quarter valued at $637,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the second quarter worth $545,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 30.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 82,306 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the third quarter worth $488,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the second quarter worth about $860,000. 20.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

