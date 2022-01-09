$55.35 Million in Sales Expected for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to announce $55.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.00 million. Jumia Technologies posted sales of $49.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year sales of $170.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $168.43 million to $173.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $204.21 million, with estimates ranging from $196.30 million to $216.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jumia Technologies.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on JMIA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of Jumia Technologies stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Jumia Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $69.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 3,715.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.