$67.30 Million in Sales Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will post $67.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.00 million and the lowest is $25.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $21.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $283.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $619.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $273.30 million, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $460.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARWR. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.29.

ARWR traded down $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.95. The company had a trading volume of 560,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,067. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.48. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 19,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $1,268,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total transaction of $993,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 240,875 shares of company stock worth $15,714,104. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

