6,750 Shares in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 63.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 90.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 113.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HYFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.86.

Shares of NASDAQ HYFM opened at $23.57 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $95.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.73.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $123.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.72 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

