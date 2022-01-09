$73.10 Billion in Sales Expected for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report sales of $73.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.95 billion and the lowest is $72.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group reported sales of $65.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year sales of $287.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $285.99 billion to $287.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $316.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $303.85 billion to $320.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $11.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $458.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,493,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582,374. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $468.75 and its 200 day moving average is $434.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $509.23. The stock has a market cap of $431.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

