$74.39 Million in Sales Expected for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will report sales of $74.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.00 million and the highest is $79.28 million. First Foundation reported sales of $63.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year sales of $302.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $298.00 million to $307.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $371.12 million, with estimates ranging from $358.00 million to $387.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $89.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

FFWM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $26.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,244. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $29.41. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

