$80.67 Million in Sales Expected for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) This Quarter

Analysts expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) to announce $80.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MP Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.76 million and the highest is $98.58 million. MP Materials reported sales of $42.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year sales of $312.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $295.60 million to $331.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $457.68 million, with estimates ranging from $320.86 million to $597.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

MP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MP Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 86,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,484,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $8,526,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MP. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in MP Materials by 27.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MP opened at $45.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a current ratio of 17.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.39. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.94 and a beta of 3.45. MP Materials has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $53.03.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

