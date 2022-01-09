8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 501,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $11,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 18,510 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EGHT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $26,505.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $1,366,648.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,141 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.05. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.03.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. The firm had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

