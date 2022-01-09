Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,819 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.52.

ABT stock opened at $135.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $239.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

